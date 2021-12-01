Imperium Hospitality Panthers triumphant

LAHORE: Phenomenal Amal Raza fired in three goals to guide Imperium Hospitality Panthers to a 7 1/2-5 victory over Premier Holding Fighters in the Super League Polo match at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Tuesday. Amal Raza was in sublime form and displayed high quality polo skills and techniques and contributed with three tremendous goals. The other key contributors from the winning side were Hussain Monnoo and Muneeb Monnoo, who converted two and one goal respectively. On the other hand, the contributions from the losing side came from Abdul Haseeb Mehta, who banged in a brace, and Ali Ahsan Siddiqui, Fahad Noon and Ali Riaz, who scored one goal apiece. Imperium Hospitality Panthers started the match having one and a half goal handicap advantage while they converted two more goals in the first chukker against two by Premier Holding Fighters to take 3½-2 lead. Both sides slammed in one goal each in the second chukker with Imperium Hospitality Panthers still enjoying 4½-3 lead. Imperium Hospitality banged in a brace in the third chukker to stretch their lead to 6½-3 while in the fourth and last chukker, Premier Holding converted two goals against one by Imperium Hospitality, who won the match by 7½-5.













