Bollywood stars you probably didn’t know acted in Pakistani films

Bollywood stars have a lot of fan following around the world. The Hindi film industry is doing very well all over the world. When relations between India and Pakistan were good, there were many Bollywood stars who worked in each other’s industry. We have often seen Pakistani actors working in Bollywood. But very few people know that many Bollywood stars have also worked in the Pakistani film industry. Here are the list of Bollywood Stars who acted in Pakistani films:

OM PURI — the late legendary actor Om Puri has done several films in Pakistan. He was seen in movie Actor in Law in 2016. For working in Pakistani films he was heavily criticised but despite it he always talked about peace between the two countries.

NASEERUDDIN SHAH — legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah who acted in many Bollywood superhits like Wednesday and Ishqiya has also done two films Khuda Ke Liye starring Fawad Khan, Iman Ali and Shaan Shahid in 2007 and Zinda Bhaag starring Amna Ilyas and Khurram Patras in 2013.

NEHA DHUPIA — Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia made her Pakistani debut with an item song in the Lollywood film Kabhi Pyaar Na Karna. Zara Sheikh, Veena Malik and Moammar Rana perform leading roles in this film.

SHWETA TIWARI — the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star and Bigg Boss 4 winner, Shweta Tiwari has done a Pakistani action romantic film Sultanat which was released in 2014. Shweta played the role of Pari in this film.

KIRRON KHER — wife of actor Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher has done a Pakistani film called Kamosh Pani in 2003 which won several international awards including best Actress Award to Kirron Kher at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

VINOD KHANNA — veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna acted for the first time in Lollywood in the film Godfather: The legend Continues and played the main role which was a remake of the famous film of Hollywood. The film was directed by Hriday Shetty and Khanna and was released in Pakistan in 2007.

HRISHITAA BHATT — a Bollywood actress also appeared in Pakistani film Godfather: The legend continues which also stars Vinod Khanna as main lead.

ARBAAZ KHAN — in Godfather: The legend Continues many Indian stars acted and Arbaaz Khan is one of them who played the role of Shakir Khan in this film.

AMRITA ARORA — sister of Malaika Arora who acted in several Bollywood films is another actress who appeared in Lollywood film Godfather: The Legend Continues.

KIM SHARMA — a Mohabbatein actress also worked in Lollywood’s Godfather.