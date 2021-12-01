Model Sauleha apologises for photos at Kartarpur Sahib amid controversy

Pakistani model Sauleha issued an apology after her pictures at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur led to controversy on social media. Sauleha received flak for posing “bareheaded” with some accusing her of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. The model has since deleted the pictures and in her apology stated that she ‘respects the Sikh culture and religion.’

A clothing brand has also shared the pictures on their Instagram page. Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked the government of Pakistan to take “immediate action” to stop the “trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as picnic spot.” People cover their heads while visiting a gurdwara as a sign of respect.

Sauleha’s apology wrote, “Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community.” She added, “It wasn’t done to hurt anyone sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don’t respect there culture. I am Sorry (sic).” The brand also affirmed that the pictures weren’t part of the photoshoot.

Sauleha added that she saw people taking pictures there or she wouldn’t have ‘done it at the first place.’ She further wrote, “I RESPECT THE SIKH CULTURE, RELIGION VERY MUCH AND I AM SORRY TO ALL THE SIKH COMMUNITY. These pictures were just a part of a memory that i went there. Nothing more nothing less. However, in future i will always be more clear about these things and refrain to do so such acts. Kindly share it so people must know that it wasn’t intentional.”

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the designer and the model should apologise to the Sikh community, adding, “Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a film set.”