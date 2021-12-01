Mahira faces criticism for promoting emotionally ‘abusive relationships’

VJ-turned-actress Mahira Khan is under fire on social media for her portrayal of “wrong woman” on screen.

Women rights activist Kanwal Ahmed came down hard upon the actress for portraying emotionally abusive relationships over the years. She also quoted the actor’s roles in Humsafar and Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

She wrote, “Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer. 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings.”

She also said: “Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative.”

“She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her,” she added.