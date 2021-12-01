Faraz Manan dresses Deepika

Deepika Padukone has been living up to her stylish diva moniker in a very beautiful and flawless manner.

The stunning actress has recently starred in a photoshoot and her clicks in ivory sequin saree by the Pakistani designer are going viral online.

Once again Deepika is giving us true fashion vibes and we cannot resist without complimenting her.

The celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared pictures of Deepika on Instagram on Tuesday, November 30. She captioned the post with several hearts and revealed that Deepika was dressed in a creation by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.

Once again Deepika has proved herself as a true fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The actress can justify her all-new looks with uncompromising grace and glamour.