Shamita will be remembered as a tigress: Shilpa

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a long post on her social media handles for her younger sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Shilpa said that Shamita is being misinterpreted as arrogant and privileged. She calls her younger sister her real self and says if she was like that she would not be a contestant in the reality show. Resharing Shilpa’s long note on Twitter, former Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat shared a quote by Michelle Obama for his ladylove.

“When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high.” – Michelle Obama,” tweeted Raqesh along with Shilpa’s note. Raqesh also tagged Shilpa, Shamita, their mother Sunanda Shetty and also Salman Khan in his post.

In her long note, Shilpa wrote, “Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because, “they think” she’s privileged or is fake and she doesn’t have an opinion or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too.”

She continued, “I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart/ being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally”.

Shilpa also said that she and Shamita still hold their middle-class values as it has been part of their upbringing. “I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as ‘REAL’ as can get. That’s her USP, she’s her authentic self. Don’t know about these so-called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle-class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing.”

Calling Shamita a Tigress, she wrote, “Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, ‘No game in life or on TV can be at the cost of losing one’s dignity’. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister. The show will come to an end but the memories will stay. And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity and Class”.

“You go, my Tunki, you are and will always be a #ShowstopperShamita While she’s in the House and I miss her terribly Guys, do support our Queen of Hearts and show her some love cause, she deserves it,” Shilpa concluded her post.