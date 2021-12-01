Economic uplift of Afghans will ensure peace in region

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for regional peace and stability, urging coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people, the military said.

The army chief made these remarks during his meeting with Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff of Bahrain National Guard (BNG) who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

It added that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were also discussed during the meeting.

The ISPR further said that Major General Abdul Aziz acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. “Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain,” Gen Qamar was cited by the ISPR as saying.

On November 19, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal had called on the army chief and discussed the Afghan security situation besides matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, the COAS had reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people. He had said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement, and wished for a long-term and enduring relationship with Bahrain.