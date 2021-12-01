SC grants bail to PTM’s Ali Wazir in hate speech case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a hate speech case, a private TV channel reported.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, heard the bail case of the lawmaker.

The PTM leader was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, on charges of hate speech against state institutions while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the apex court remarked that the co-accused in the case was granted bail which was not challenged. “There is no justification for keeping Ali Wazir in jail,” the SC said.

The Sindh prosecutor general stated before the apex court that there were similar cases against Ali Wazir. “Has bail been granted in other cases?” Justice Sardar Tariq Masood asked, to which the prosecutor-general replied that the MNA was not granted bail in any other case. “Ali Wazir has not been charged under terrorism, then why was the clause added?” Justice Tariq asked.

Justice Aminuddin Khan observed that it was clear from the record that the case was registered after his speech was translated.

Justice Mandokhel added that the allegations against Ali Wazir should be debated in Parliament and said if the MNA has reservations, they should be addressed. He further asked why were our own citizens being alienated. “What will happen if even one allegation of Ali Wazir’s turns out to be true?” Justice Mandokhel asked. The apex court bench further observed that it was not possible to differentiate between the accused released on bail and the case of Ali Wazir.