No stability without solidarity, no solidarity without stability

Former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the Christian Community has played a major role in the formation of Pakistan. The revolutionary example of the late Shahbaz Bhatti was from Christian community and he was also my minister for minority rights. We worked on his positive suggestions and took practical steps and gave the name of Christ to the leadership of the Christian community including bishops, pastors. Christian community who have always been instrumental in the development and prosperity of the country and the establishment of peace and order.

He expressed these views while addressing the Church Growth Leadership Conference organized by 611 Foundation Pakistan at Islamabad Convention Center and on this occasion he thanked 611 Foundation Pakistan for organizing such an event and appreciated their efforts.

Gilani further said that Christian is a major part of our society from the founding of Pakistan till today and they are struggling in all segments of society successfully with devotion and Commitment.

Naveed Amir Jiwa PPP MNA on minority seat was also present on that occasion.

He further said that Naveed Amir Jiwa should be given an honorable platform .My party PPP officially announced them as Christian community earlier there was no such title.

Furthermore highlighting the role of PPP to support minority in Pakistan he said Pakistan People’s party has always believed in Human rights and has sanctioned a five percent quota for jobs to the Christian community so that they can better support their families and participate in the progress of our country. The PPP took revolutionary steps to resolve the problems of the Christian community and even today we are committed to protect their rights at each and every forum .we believe in equality of rights.

He emphasized that we all should work together to the betterment of our country. Together we can and we will make a progressive Pakistan, he concluded.