President to sign Protection of Journalists, Media Professionals Bill today

The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 – aimed at safeguarding the right to freedom of expression – is expected to be signed by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday (December 1). The National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan had passed the Bill on November 8, 2021, and November 19, 2021, respectively. Under the bill, the government has been authorized to establish a commission for protection of journalists and media professionals which will inquire into complaints against threats or acts of torture, killing, violent attacks, forced disappearance, and arbitrary arrests. The reports of the Commission would be laid before parliament through the Ministry of Human Rights. The Bill would enable to actively investigate, prosecute and punish acts of violence and any threats to journalists providing protection of their lives.













