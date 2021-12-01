SC rejects KP request to change LG polls schedule

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government’s request for a change in the schedule of local body elections.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the K-P government’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order to hold local body elections in the province on a party basis. The advocate general K-P pleaded that elections were not the only matter and true representation was required. “There is no provision in the law for the order passed by the PHC, if the court does not grant restraining orders, then allow the date of election to be changed,” he requested.

The SC, however, rejected the request, maintaining that the local body elections in K-P will be held on a party basis as per schedule. It stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken all the necessary steps to implement the decision of the PHC and that the issue of the local body elections schedule had already been delayed for two years.

Justice Bandial said that elections on a party basis lead to disintegration in communities. “It is necessary to strengthen political parties to strengthen democracy in the country, political parties cannot be excluded from the political process,” the judge said. “We strongly oppose changing history,” he added.