Fertilizer hoarding not to be tolerated in province: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said fertilizer hoarding in the province would not be tolerated and the government was taking every possible step to ensure its sale at the fixed rates.

He said this while talking to a delegation, led by former FPCCI president Anjum Nisar, which called on him at the CM office to discuss the problems faced by the traders and industrialists.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of industries and environment departments, MD WASA and officials concerned were also present.

Other members of the delegation included SVP FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, former LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Yasin, Ghulam Ahmad and Tanvir Sheikh.

The chief minister said consultations with the stakeholders were also in progress to resolve the issues related to fertilizer. He assured resolution of the genuine issues and announced that he would hold meetings with the office-bearers of all the chambers of commerce and industries across the province.

“No unjustified action has been taken against any factory and the matter relating to resolving the issue of water tariff would also be considered on compassionate grounds,” he said and directed the industries minister to take immediate steps for resolving the issued related to fertilizer.

Buzdar emphasized that steps had been taken to deal with smog and a legal action was being taken against the factories causing air pollution.

Similarly, he said, the government had devised a relief package for the business community during corona to continue trade and business activities and was fully committed to taking steps to accommodate the traders and industrialists, as they were the lynchpin of economy.

“The PTI-led government has taken concrete measures to ensure ease of doing business,” he added.

CM inaugurates facilities for literati: The chief minister Tuesday inaugurated a tea shop, Punjab’s first literary museum and adabi baithak, at Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab (Board for Advancement of Literature) and laid the foundation stone of e-library block. He took keen interest in items belonging to Allama Iqbal, poets and intellectuals at the Lahore literary museum while viewing a place for storytelling.

Culture Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro, SACM Hasaan Khawar, director Mansoor Afaq, DC and literati were also present.

Talking to the literati, Usman Buzdar said several steps had been taken for welfare of writers and poets adding that membership cards were being issued to writers and poets by the Board for Advancement of Literature to provide financial assistance through the writers’ welfare fund.

They would be able to get books at subsidized rates besides accessing the antique books of the Board for Advancement of Literature, he maintained. They would also be able to benefit from any of the writers’ welfare schemes, he added.

CM felicitates Pak cricket team: The Punjab chief minister Tuesday congratulated the national cricket team on its victory against Bangladesh in the Chittagong test match and hoped that the team would continue achieving success in future as well.

In a statement, the CM appreciated that Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafiq batted well, while Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled well.

“This success was a result of teamwork and dedication,” he added.

CM grieved over loss of lives: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Muzaffargarh and sympathized with the bereaved heirs.