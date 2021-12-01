LDA demolishes illegal buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tuesday demolished 17 illegal buildings in Johar Town, Pine Avenue, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, and UMT Road and Defence Road areas.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal basement, sealed an illegal residential structure behind Masjid Taqwa on the UMT Road, and demolished various illegal shops and an illegal structure at the PIA Society.

The LDA sealed illegal two estate offices in the Pine Aevenue scheme, demolished illegal pillars on the Defence Road, an illegal restaurant in Johar Town, and removed a fruit market and meat shop at Qadir Tobaash Chowk.

The LDA sealed a building on plot number 11 block M in the WAPDA town, sealed a property office on plot number 477 A in the Airline Society, shops on plot number 46C in the PCIR society, demolished an under-construction building on plot number 22 block R2 and 881,882 block R1 in Johar Town. The authority also sealed a residential building being utilize for commercial purpose near the University of Central Punjab and an illegal café in Johar Town.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of LDA Chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo.