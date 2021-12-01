Basharat promises solid steps for transparent by-polls

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday said that the Punjab government would take solid steps to make Lahore and Khanewal by-elections transparent. He said this while chairing the 88th meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order at the Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab and Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Khanewal gave briefing on the security plan through video-link. The law minister said that the election and polling related material should be delivered to the polling staff with complete security. He directed the additional chief secretary and additional IGP South Punjab to ensure law and order in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Earlier, in a briefing, the officials said that control rooms would be set up for effective arrangements on the by-election days. “A total of 4,000 police personnel and 730 Rangers will be on duty at 254 polling stations in Lahore, while rescue service, civil defence and medical aid personnel will also be on alert to protect voters and staff on the polling day,” the meeting was told. The cabinet committee also approved the purchase of new vehicles for the South Punjab Police. Inspector General of Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, CCPO, DIG Operations, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Election Commission officials were also present.













