PPP govt has ransacked Sindh, says Haleem

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Tuesday censured the Sindh government for failing to maintain law and order in the province and demanded deployment of Rangers throughout the province to check the crime ratio. Haleem, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, was speaking to the media after offering condolence to the family of slain PTI leader Rana Sakhawat Rajput in Laalu Raink town of Qambar Shahdadkot district. Paying tribute to Rana Sakhawat, Haleeam said he was one of the founding members of PTI, a close companion of PM Imran Khan and a loud and effective voice of PTI in the far-flung area of Qambar Shahdadkot.

He brought message of PM Imran Khan to the people of Qambar Shahdadkot, particularly the affected family, Haleem added. He said the brave political worker and social activist was assassinated in broad daylight and the assailants escaped from the scene. He said it was a politically motivated heinous incident of target killing but some elements were attempting to portray it as an ethnically motivated hate crime.

He alleged that the Sindh government was using the police force for achievement of personal goals and the police were unable to apprehend even the well-identified murderers.

Haleem said the PPP government had ransacked Sindh and in a bid to hide their failure, bad governance and corruption, Murad Ali Shah was propagating hatred in the province by playing Sindh card. He said Sindh was a land of peace-loving Sufis and its people were patriotic, while hatred and ethnically divisive sentiments did not exist in Sindh but Murad Ali Shah was damaging the law and order by fanning the fire of linguistic differences.