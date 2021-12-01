Empowerment of women vital to progress of society: first lady

Huawei Pakistan continues to promote women’s empowerment and self-dependence with PFOWA, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. As the strategy partner of PFOWA, this is the third time for Huawei Pakistan to support PFOWA program as the highest sponsor. Huawei already launched HUAWEI Women Developers (HWD) program globally which aims to empower women developers, provide them with comprehensive resource support, and help them acquire greater space for career and technology development.

The annual charity bazaar 2021 was here held by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA). Addressing the opening ceremony, First Lady Samina Alvi expressed her hope that the bazaar would help bring a difference to the life of other people as philanthropy was at the heart of the activity. First lady appreciated all sponsors including Huawei and other organizations to make this charity and bazzar possible and she requested all to provide more support for women development in future.

She added, that empowerment of women by making them self-dependent was vital to make them play a productive role for their families as well as the society. Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to national development. She further said the government had taken various measures for women’s self-dependence. She lauded PFOWA for keeping up its charitable services even during the pandemic besides taking part in the awareness drive on breast cancer. Senator Faisal Javed Khan also visited Huawei’s booth and appreciated Huawei’s last 20-plus-years support and efforts for Pakistan’s ICT development. Mr Touseef Abbasi Central Secretary PTI Information accompanied.