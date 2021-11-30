Prince Charles speculation on grandchildren’s skin colour ‘is fiction’

Prince Charles’ representatives have debunked all rumours linking Prince Charles to the racist remark made about Prince Harry’s future children.

Meghan Markle accused the royal family of speculating about her baby Archie’s skin colour even before he was born during a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to a book by author Christopher Anderson titled Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, it was Prince Charles who raised the ‘racist’ question while conversing with wife Camilla.

As per the book out on Tuesday, the discussion took place on the morning Harry and Meghan’s engagement, November 27, 2017.

A well-placed source told the royal author that Charles said to Camilla: “I wonder what the children will look like.” later adding: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

However, as per The New York Post, Prince Charles has never made such a demeaning comment and does not want to address further of these speculations.

“This is fiction and not worth further comment,” said the Prince’s spokesperson.