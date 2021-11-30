Mahira Khan faces harsh criticism for promoting emotionally abusive and toxic relationships

Pakistani public, audience, and entrepreneur and women rights activist Kanwal Ahmed are not happy with superstar Mahira Khan’s portrayal of ‘wronged woman’ on-screen.

Turning to her Twitter on Sunday, the Soul Sisters founder called out Mahira for glorifying and promoting emotionally abusive relationships or marriages over the years, quoting the actor’s roles in Humsafar and Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

“Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahe hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings,” wrote Kanwal in an open tweet for the actor.

Later on Monday, the talk show host shared a scene from Mahira’s on-going drama, requesting her to ‘do better’ for Pakistan.

“Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative,” she continued.

Kanwal added, “She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her.”

Take a look:

She's a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her. https://t.co/lkBZHPoceA pic.twitter.com/SVYt5bBDHg — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) November 29, 2021

“Mummy aap Kya keh rahi hain” se “Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain” ka suffer (pun fully intended). 10 years of promoting how to STAY “patiently” in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings.#SabrKaDIY #HumKahanKeSachayThay pic.twitter.com/6RAIz5YIUy — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) November 28, 2021