Deepika Padukone stuns in Faraz Manan couture

The ever-so-graceful Deepika Padukone is looking like a whole meal in Pakistani designer’s ensemble.

The stunning actress’s pictures in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan are going viral online.

The Bollywood diva is giving us true fashion vibes and we cannot resist without complimenting her.

The celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared pictures of Deepika on Instagram today, November 30. She captioned the post with several hearts and revealed that Deepika was dressed in a creation by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.

Once again Deepika has proved herself as a true fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The actress can justify her all-new looks with uncompromising grace and glamour.