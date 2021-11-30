Punjab reports 81 dengue cases, 2 deaths

LAHORE: On Tuesday, dengue hemorrhagic fever claimed two more lives while 81 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 81 new cases of dengue fever were reported in a day including 58 from Lahore.

Two more deaths were reported from the mosquito-borne disease in the province.

The health department stated that 145 persons have died of dengue fever this year in Punjab, whereas, the province has recorded overall 25,145 cases. Overall cases in Lahore have reached up to 17,906 with 58 new cases of the disease.

According to the statistics, 808 patients are currently admitted to different hospitals across Punjab.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.