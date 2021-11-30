COVID-19 guidelines changed for Umrah pilgrims: Saudi Arabia

The authorities of Saudi Arabia have revised the Covid-19 advisory for Umrah. They have allowed the pilgrims to perform Umrah immediately upon arrival on terms of being vaccinated by kingdom approved vaccinations.

According to a Gulf media report, Umrah pilgrims who are vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia would not need to undergo quarantine after entering the country.

The Saudi Haj ministry listed the requirements for pilgrims coming to the country on Umrah visa from non-restricted countries.

Those who are vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines can perform Umrah immediately upon arrival while those inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines have to undergo three-day quarantine.

It confirmed that implementation of these procedures will take effect from (01:00) in the morning on Saturday, corresponding to Dec. 4, 2021.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued the instructions to all airlines operating in the country.

GACA stated that all carriers should continue to educate travelers visiting for Umrah about the importance of adhering to the application of all precautionary and preventive measures adopted in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.