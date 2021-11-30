SHC denies NAB’s plea against ex-NICL chairman’s acquittal

On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) faced defeat as the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected its plea against the acquittal of former chairman of the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Ayyaz Khan Niazi in the NICL graft case, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, NAB had filed an appeal in the high court against Niazi’s acquittal by an accountability court, failing to prove the allegations against him even in the SHC.

The judges while giving their remarks said there was a difference between the witnesses’ accounts and the report determining the land’s price.

Other suspects in the case namely Hur Rahai Gardezi, Amin Qasim Dada, Muhammad Zahoor and Amir Hussain have already been acquitted.