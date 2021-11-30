New LG system to result in composite development: Buzdar

Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about departmental performance besides discussing matters of mutual interest. The CM appreciated the draft of the Punjab Local Government Act 2021, which had been approved by the cabinet, saying that the new local government system would solve problems of people at grassroots level. He said that people would be empowered by devolving powers and added that the new local bodies’ system would start an era of composite development. Usman Buzdar said that the opposition was only interested in safeguarding its personal interests and termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an unnatural alliance. He said that people were well aware of the negative attitude of the opposition parties, adding that they had lost credibility in the public.













