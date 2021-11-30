Contract doctors, paramedical staff stage protest

The doctors and paramedical staff, appointed by Sindh Government under COVID-19 strategy on Monday staged a protest demonstration in front of Hyderabad Press Club for acceptance of demand of regularizing their service. Addressing the protesting doctors and paramedical staff, Dr. Hasnain, Dr. Imran Mangi and others said in response to appeal of Sindh government to join hands for treatment of COVID-19 patients some two years back, the doctors had served the pandemic affect persons with dedication and devotion at that time when their blood relations were reluctant to come close to their patients.

They said these 1100 doctors and 450 paramedics had fulfilled the noble cause, which acknowledged by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with promise their services would be regularized by Sindh government, however, the provincial government was not fulfilling this commitment,

They demanded the acceptance of their demand of regularizing their services, adding, they would continue their protest demonstrations in all districts of the province till the regularization of their service.