SACM deplores PML-N’s practice of political tricks to rig elections

SACM and spokesman to the Punjab government Hasaan Khan has said the NA 133’s video is the DNA of the infamous s narrative of giving respect to vote adding that N-League weighs the votes while claiming to be custodian of voters’ rights. In fact, it is used to malign others while fake audios and videos are also made in their production houses.

While addressing a press conference at Al-Hamra, the SACM said PTI is not a rival in NA 133 but despite that, N-League is frightened and is engaged in match-fixing which is an old habit of this party. The tactics of buying votes is an old modus operandi of the party and the process of buying votes show that N-League is not in a position to counter peoples party, he added. That is why such characters are apprehensively buying votes, he answered.

The respect of the N-League is at stake as it used to of defaming the political opponents, he said. Sometimes, the N-League used to hold media advertisements and on occasion, it employees some other tactics to pressurise personalities and organizations. This family can go to any extent to achieve certain objectives, he declared. It is intolerable for it when the media highlights both sides of the situation because this party’s whole political journey is rampant with political horse-trading, he continued.

The SACM said PML-N’s whole history is filled with political wheeling and dealing on different occasions. It may be added here that N-League is the originator of approaching judges, electoral rigging and horse-trading, he continued. It is the same party that made controversial recruitments in the police for the sake of benefiting from the corruption of bullet and ballot in elections. This is the reason that the N-League is nervous over electoral reforms as this cabal is still using the tactics of the 1980 decade. The tactics of torture and kidnapping will not be allowed, he responded and asserted that EVM based elections will not allow previous rigging practices now. They have even resorted to digital media violence but the government will deal with them through technology, he continued. Hasaan Khawar said N-League has opened voters sahulat counters for selling votes because only N-League could do it. To a question, he asked the election commission to take notice of NA 133 adding that government would fully support ECP on election day for a smooth electoral process.

Meanwhile, the SACM also inspected educational projects at an exhibition at Al-Hamra and appreciated the hard work done by the students of a private university.