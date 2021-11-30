AJK PM discusses IIOJK situation with Sindh CM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister house here on Monday.

They discussed issues of the mutual interests and situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the whole Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with IIOJK.He also expressed well-wishes for the Kashmiri people. He said that the Sindh government took care of Kashmiris, living in the province.

On the occasion, the CM Murad presented CM house shield, traditional Sindhi topi and ajrak to the AJK PM.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum also presented a shield to Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan called on Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister.

The chief minister welcomed the new Commander Karachi to the Sindh province, a spokesperson for CM Sindh said. Murad Ali Shah said he would visit soon Cadet College Sanghar and PN Shifa.