Govt set to announce mini-budget

Slowly but surely the government is doing everything that needs to be done to revive the IMF bailout program. The next most logical step is announcing the mini-budget promised to the Fund to incorporate its directives in the present fiscal’s budget. And even though the way the axe is being delivered to subsidies and tax breaks that made for breaking news at the time of the budget will very likely stop GDP growth dead in its tracks, the government must have noticed that its announcement about the mini budget still gave the equity market a shot in the arm. That goes to show rather well that the markets hate uncertainty more than anything; even bad news.

Yet now that the market is factoring in a resumption of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) sooner rather than later, it’s time for producers and consumers alike to prepare for belt-tightening for the rest of the fiscal year. Tax exemptions and tragetted subsidies, which provided the platform for this year’s unusually expansionary budget and the celebratory tweets that came with it, will most likely all be tossed out the window to make room for an increase in projected tax collection from Rs5.8 trillion to Rs6.1 trillion; along with a Rs200 billion cut in the development budget.

Add to these constraints the gas and electricity tariffs already incorporated to please the Fund and it becomes very easy to understand just why smiles that came to faces of producers and exporters at the time of the budget have suddenly disappeared. Now the main narrative will revolve around increased cost of production, less productivity, compromised export revenue and also high levels of unemployment and inflation. All this amounts to an almost surgical removal of the feel-good element of the budget which, more than anything else, was meant to set the direction for the next general election.

A lot will, therefore, change with the mini-budget. It must be remembered though that these measures alone will not guarantee the next tranche of the EFF. There’s still the SBP amendment bill to rush through parliament before the January 12 deadline, so time is really of the essence. But now everybody has a clear direction, which was missing till now. *