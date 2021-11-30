‘Tadap’ — Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer keeps up with intense love and raw action

A surprise second trailer of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap opposite actress Tara Sutaria is released on Monday and gives us a closer look at an action-packed intense love story. There are also some gripping dialogues like ‘Saanp ko dudh sirf nag panchami ke din pilaya jata hai baki ke din ghar mai ghusne pe kuchal hi dete hai, and ‘beti ne pyar ki tadap suni thi ab baap pyar ki tadap jhelega’, in the new trailer. The trailer shows glimpses of high-octane action scenes from the film. Debutant Ahan Shetty has himself performed all the action scenes. Earlier, four songs from the film were released. They are Tumse Bhi Zyada, Tere Siva Jag Mein, Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya Hai and Hoye Ishq Na. Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria. The film is written by Rajat Arora and is scheduled to release on December3.













