Pakistani brand under fire for ‘bare-headed’ model Kartarpur photoshoot

A Pakistani fashion brand Mannat has come under fire for what many people, especially Sikhs, have called an “objectionable and insensitive” photoshoot that appears to have taken place at the Kartarpur Gurdwara, a highly sacred place for the community.

The photos have since been removed from Instagram by both Mannat and the model, who is a “digital creator”.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called for action to be taken against those involved in the photoshoot.

According to reports by Indian media, Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called the photoshoot “highly objectionable” and said that it has “severely hurt” the Sikhs. He has called for written instructions in Urdu about Sikh “Maryada” to be placed around the premises.

“Instructions should be placed in Urdu and English for head-covering and about not showing your back to the holy site,” Paramjit said in a statement.

Mannat has, however, defended itself by stating that the shoot is not part of any of of its campaigns. “These pictures were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress.”

Mannat went on to say: “However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologise to every single person.”

Criticism mounted on the brand after photos were shared on Instagram on Sunday. Several Sikhs, including notable names, expressed resentment with the brand for shooting a campaign at the gurdwara and overlooking the Sikh code of conduct.

It has yet to be known if the Project Management Unit, which is responsible for running the affairs of the gurdwara, charged for the shoot. Sarna will reportedly take up the matter with the authorities concerned in Pakistan and request them to make the PMU staff aware of the “Sikh Rehayat Maryada”.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has tweeted that Mannat and the model should apologise to the Sikhs.

Many people have apologised to the Sikhs across the border on behalf of the brand and the model in the viral photos.