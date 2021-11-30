Daily Times

Week-long Harry Potter themed festival kicks off in GCU Lahore

Web Desk

Students at Government College University, Lahore, are creating and getting to witness the magic we all experienced watching Harry Potter movies.

The college is hosting a week long Harry Potter Festival and screening of ‘The Last Follower & The Resurrection of Voldemort’ which is Pakistan’s first-ever fan-made Harry Potter film.

Stills from the Fan-made movie went viral on social media where students can be seen dressed in Hogwarts-like cloaks and woollen scarves.

The GC University campus has striking similarities with that of Hogwarts, with the old-school arches, brick walls, and long windows!

