Amitabh Bachchan bursts into tears on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’ 1,000th episode

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently hosted the 1000th episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, got teary-eyed on the sets and extended his gratitude to fans for their constant love and support to him and the show. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As ‘Kaun Benga Crorepeti’ completed the 1,000 episodes this week, Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graced the ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ and played the game.

A preview of the upcoming episode was shared by Sony TV official on its Instagram account on Monday. In the promo, Shweta asks Amitabh how he is feeling about the show completing 1000 episodes. “Aise laga meri duniya badal gai,” Amitabh replies.

The promo then shows a montage of the iconic winning moments of previous crorepatis from Harshvardhan Navathe, who was the first crorepati on the show in 2000 to Sushil Kumar, who won the top prize of Rs 5 crore in 2011. In another video, shared by the makers, Amitabh Bachchan jokes that Shweta and Navya are in for a tough time. Navya asks Amitabh about his preparations to host the two of them, “Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how they have prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?” To this, Big B replies, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan.” Shweta then jokes, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done.”