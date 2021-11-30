England’s Stokes feared the worst after choking on tablet

LONDON: England star Ben Stokes has revealed the worrying moment when he nearly choked on a tablet that had become lodged in his throat. The 30-year-old all-rounder took an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a fractured finger. But the Durham hero has used his newspaper column to say how it was neither of those issues which caused him the greatest concern ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane from December 8-12. The article does not say exactly when the incident took place but it appears to have been on the current tour of Australia.”It was actually down to a simple tablet that went down the wrong way, and got stuck in my windpipe causing me to choke horribly before the glands in my face went into overdrive to flush it out,” Stokes wrote in Daily Mirror. “Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end,” Stokes added. He also feared he had suffered a broken arm after being hit by a ball in the nets, but was given the all-clear by England’s medical staff.













