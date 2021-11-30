Trade barriers between Pakistan, Denmark to be removed: Sheikh Rashid

The Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the trade barriers between Pakistan and Denmark would be removed.

Talking to Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm, who called on him here, he emphasized the need to cement relations between both the countries and also discussed other issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations.

The Danish Ambassador said that there was a need to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade and tourism in the bilateral relations, wished for lasting peace in Afghanistan, and valued Pakistan’s efforts, said a news release issued.

Ambassador Lis Rosenholm said that the bilateral green agreement between Pakistan and Denmark would be signed soon, adding, the green agreement would expand trade relations between Pakistan and Denmark. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the relations between Pakistan and Denmark would be further enhanced, Pakistan would benefit from Denmark’s high expertise in various fields, and trade barriers between Pakistan and Denmark would be removed.

He said that Pakistan would continue its efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan as Afghan citizens especially children and women were in dire need of livelihood. He said that the international community should help and assist Afghan citizens on the basis of humanitarian sympathy. The minister said that Pakistan had provided assistance to more than 100,000 Afghan people in a safe evacuation.