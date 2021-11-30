Two-day business expo to start at University of Peshawar on Dec1

The two-day business expo would start at the University of Peshawar, Sheikh Taimour Academic Block on December 1 with an aim to bring together all important stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to provide an opportunity to youth to showcase their businesses and explore new growth opportunities. The event will host participants from academia, industry, business community, government institutions, social sector organizations and independent experts. They will participate in a variety of activities including exhibiting products and services by the entrepreneurs, projecting new ideas and getting expert opinions and holding discussions and networking events. The other activities included exhibition booth, networking opportunities, job opportunities, financial workshop, resume writing assistance, potential onsite interviews, business plan competition and business resources.













