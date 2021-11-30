Givaudan appoints Barentz as flavor distribution partner for Pakistan

Givaudan, the global leader in the creation of flavors and fragrances, recently appointed Barentz Pakistan Pvt Limited, as its sole distributor for flavors in the food and pharma landscape in the country. The contract was signed between Mr. Samer Samaha, Commercial Director Middle East and Maghreb – Givaudan, and Mr. Faizan Ghori, CEO Barentz Pakistan at a ceremony held in Karachi on 25th November 2021. Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Sohail Rana, Country Manager Givaudan and Mr. Safwan Ghori, Director Barentz Pakistan.

This agreement marks Givaudan’s commitment and efforts to broaden its footprint in the growing food and pharma sector of Pakistan that has seen tremendous growth in the past couple of years, despite global economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Barentz Pakistan Pvt Limited is part of Barentz International, a leading global life science ingredients distributor, and has been operational since June 2019 as the preferred distributor for many local and international principals that manufacture food additives and ingredients. With a client base of over 250 companies nationally, Barentz Pakistan has been offering products of the highest quality and value to the local market through sourcing from around the world and its partner companies. Through a well-established national infrastructure and an experienced team to actively cater to all manufacturing hubs of Pakistan, Barentz has been able to acquire business through superior product quality and exceptional service levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Faizan Ghori, CEO Barentz Pakistan, highlighted the further need to promote quality and value-added products for the local food and pharma industry to develop as per the standards of the international market.

“Barentz Pakistan has always been at the forefront of introducing new concepts in ingredients, that target quality, value and nutritional benefits for the end consumers. Companies need to accept that quality needs to be at the forefront to develop a loyal customer base, locally and internationally, and also gives rise to a healthy and robust population that consumes products with the right nutritional value. With Barentz there is always a better solution for our customers. With Givaudan, the customers know that they are getting the best in class products that will contribute significantly to their business growth.”

Mr. Samer Samaha, Commercial Director – Middle East and Maghreb, Givaudan also shared his thoughts by mentioning Givaudan’s commitment to driving purpose-led, long-term growth while leading the way to improve happiness and health for people and nature. With an expanded portfolio of products across flavors, taste, functional and nutritional solutions and a deep knowledge of the food ecosystem, Givaudan’s passion is to collaborate with customers and partners to develop game changing innovations that lead to long term development. And it is due to this commitment and passion that we have partnered up with Barentz Pakistan that shares the same ideas and the mindset to grow.

Mr. Gökhan Oran, VP Human Nutrition, Barentz International, also shared his thoughts by congratulating the teams of Barentz Pakistan and Givaudan on a significant milestone which holds great potential. Pakistan, with its burgeoning population and industrial possibilities is a country that is being actively sought out by major players because of the opportunities that it has to offer.