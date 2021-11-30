Engro Fertilizers wins UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

Engro Fertilizers Limited, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has secured first runner up position in the category of “Leadership Commitment” at the prestigious UN Women 2021 Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards.

The UN platform has recognized Engro Fertilizers for its extraordinary efforts in advancing gender equality and economic empowerment of women in Pakistan, despite facing challenges during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Leadership Commitment category recognized leaders in corporations who have been instrumental in setting strong corporate commitments inclusive of progressive policies, regulations or practices that aim to promote gender equality in the workplace, marketplace, and/or community. This includes company leaders taking specific roles and responsibilities in promoting gender equality within the company and making public commitments or delivering gender sensitive messages to the public.

Engro Fertilizers was lauded for its efforts to raise gender diversity in the workforce, with a focus on hiring women managers, supervisors, trainees, and apprentices in unconventional field-based, plant-based, and warehousing roles. Key initiatives, such as impact platforms for professional development of women, were also rolled out to promote gender empowerment. Whilst competing against 700 applicants from 20 Asia-Pacific countries, Engro Fertilizers was presented this accolade as one of the region’s top private sector champions for gender equality and becoming the first and only company from Pakistan to get this accolade.

Expressing his appreciation at winning the award, Nadir Qureshi – CEO of Engro Fertilizers – said, “At Engro Fertilizers, we proactively promote a culture of diversity to create an environment for everyone to thrive through equal access to opportunities. It is humbling for us to have received this award from amongst such distinguished competition and, going forward, we will continue to nourish a culture that is fully committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Receiving the award, Arshia Saqib – VP Human Resources of Engro Fertilizers Limited – shared, “Gender diversity is not a zero-sum game which requires men to lose for women to gain. As a purpose-driven organization, it is our endeavour to build an inclusive ecosystem – one that promotes equal opportunity for all, regardless of gender. For our leadership, diversity is more than just checking the box – it is an ongoing commitment that is reflected in our business operations to fuel sustainable growth of the company and of the communities in which we operate.”