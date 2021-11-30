Fruits, vegetables exports witness 21.29pc, 2.01pc growth in four months

Fruits and vegetable exports from the country during first four months of current financial year registered about 21.29pc and 2.01pc increase respectively as compared to their exports of corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-October, 2021 over 177,678 metric tons of fruits valuing $143.742 million exported as against the exports of 183,236 metric tons worth $118.101 million of the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the country earned $68.372 million by exporting about 199.184 metric tons of vegetables, which was recorded at 156.841 metric tons costing $67.028 million during the same period of last year. During the period under review, exports of meat and meat products grew by 2.60pc as 24,409 metric tons of meat and meat preparations valuing $104.558 million exported against the exports of 30,017 metric tons valuing $101.907 million of first four months of last financial year.













