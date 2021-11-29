Lahore Expo centre closed for COVID vaccination

LAHORE: Punjab government has shut COVID vaccination facility at Expo Centre after the launching of a door-to-door campaign to facilitate the masses.

Secretary Health Punjab said, there is no need to make the Expo Centre vaccination centre functional after the door-to-door COVID vaccination facility, he said while sharing the details of the Reach Every Door vaccination campaign in Punjab province. He said that the second phase of the COVID vaccination will be launched soon.

Earlier today, Asad Umar had said that the only solution to fight the Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, is expediting the vaccination process. He appealed masses to get get the vaccine jabs as soon as possible. “Decision about booster shots will be taken tomorrow,” Umar announced. The South African variant of the pandemic is most dangerous as compared to earlier ones, he said.

The minister said that travelers from the countries, where the Omicron virus has been detected are banned and further steps are being taken in this context.