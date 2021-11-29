Abdul Wahid of Balochistan wins second round “Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race”

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wahid of Balochistan won the second round “Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race” commenced from Tank to Gomal Zam Dam on Monday.

Sector Commander Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig cut the ribbon and formally inaugurated the second phase of the race from district Tank to South Waziristan. The tour was divided into three phases, the first phase was from Dera to Tank and the second phase started from Tank Jahaz Ground to Gomal Zam Dam has been completed. In the second phase, cyclists reached Gomal Zam Dam after covering a distance of 74 km from Tank while the last third phase will be started on Tuesday from Dam to Wana.

The race was aimed to promote sports and tourism activities including sending a message of peace and prosperity to the world from South Waziristan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Cycling Federation, Frontier Corps South, and Dera Ismail Khan Administration jointly organized the three-day event.

The ceremony was also attended by Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khattak, civil society, journalists, and a large number of citizens. School children were also present to welcome the cyclists at the starting point. DSP Headquarters Inam Gandapur and SHO city Gul Wali Khan made strict security arrangements.

Talking to media cyclists said that the main purpose of the race is to send a message to the world that the people of South Waziristan are peaceful and very hospitable. The ‘Tour De Waziristan Race’ would bring prosperity in the region and also a good omen for peace. The positive message will go while on the other hand it will help in promoting tourism and sports activities in the area.

They also thanked, Sector Commander South Brigadier Naiknam Muhammad Baig, Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, DSO Tank Asif Nawaz Gandapur, Tank’s people, police, district administration, journalists and civil society members. Music program was held at Tank in this connection. The winner cyclist Abdul Wahid was given cash prize award. It is worth mentioning that about 50 teams from throughout the country participated in this three-day “Tour De Waziristan Cycle Race” to cover 194 km track in three phases from Dera Ismail to Wana South Waziristan.