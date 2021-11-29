By-election on Senate seat for Shauket Tarin on Dec 20

By-election to get Shauket Tarin elected on the seat vacated by Ayub Afridi will be held on December 20, Daily Times reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Monday that the candidates will be able to file their nomination papers from November 30 and December 2 following which their scrutiny will be conducted which will also be completed by December 6.

However, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of these papers could be filed by December 8, the commission said, adding that the tribunal would give its verdicts on these appeals on December 10.

“The final list of the candidates will be issued on December 11, while they will be able to withdraw their candidature by December 13,” the ECP said, and added that the returning officer (RO) would issue the public notice today.

Earlier, Ayub Afridi resigned from his post and left the seat vacant for Shauket Train who is presently serving as PM advisor on finance.