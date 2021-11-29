PRINCE CHARLES ACCUSED OF INQUIRING ABOUT HARRY AND MEGHAN’S CHILD’S SKIN TONE

On Monday, Prince Charles’ spokesman denied an allegation in a book that the heir to the British throne had expressed concern over the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan’s child.

According to author Christopher Andersen’s book “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” Charles inquired about the child’s “complexion.”

“This is false,” a spokeswoman for Charles told reporters in Barbados, where Charles would attend celebrations honouring the island’s transition to a republic.

According to the Page Six celebrity news website, the book relates an alleged conversation between Charles and his wife Camilla. On the morning of Harry and Meghan’s 2017 engagement, Charles said: “I wonder what the children will look like?”.

Camilla was apparently “somewhat taken aback” and replied: “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain,” Page Six said.

The book said Charles, lowering his voice, asked: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

The book, due for release on Tuesday, stops short of claiming that Charles is the unidentified “senior royal” who Meghan in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey accused of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be.

Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said her son Archie had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family “about how dark his skin might be”.

Following the Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace stated that the concerns expressed, particularly those of race, were important, that they were being taken seriously, and that the family will address them discreetly.

Andersen could not be reached for comment right away.