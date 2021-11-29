Awareness needed for dental hygiene in country: President

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi on Monday said prevention was most important for dental health and there was need to create awareness among masses regarding dental hygiene.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. of USA here at the Governor House. The president said dentists should focus on the needs of society and the dental health of masses rather than prioritizing the financial gains.

Dr. Alvi appreciated the agreement between the Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. USA. The MoU would ensure affordable and quality dentistry for the general public in the country, he added. The president said the project would bring about 25 billion dollars investment in the country and would create opportunities for healthcare professionals.

Speaking on the occasion Awwab Alvi of Alvi Dental Hospital said the project was not initiated overnight but the brief homework was done for this. Under the agreement, he said, multiple dental health clinics would be established across the country. He said there was no shortage of qualified doctors. The agreement would create numerous opportunities and the best doctors would be engaged in the project which would ensure cheaper dentistry in Pakistan, he added.

Dr. Anas Athar of Bringing Smiles Inc. of USA addressing on the occasion said the project was expected to bring investments of 25 billion dollars in Pakistan. He said approximately 90% of Pakistan’s population was suffering from some kind of dental issues. It was a big challenge and awareness regarding dental hygiene and health was needed to be created, he added.

After the MoU between Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. USA, the group was named Inspire Dental Network (Pvt.) Ltd. (IDN). IDN will work towards the improvement of oral health in Pakistan by facilitating the young dentists to setup their own clinics under supervision with standard and uniformed procedures which match with the highest levels of hygiene standards.

IDN has the vision of working towards economic development and employment creation in Pakistan for the deserving educated and trained youth of the country in the field of dentistry by enabling them through access to funding, technology and knowledge under the supervision of the leading dentistry practices in Pakistan and the USA. The MoU was signed by Awwab Alvi of Alvi Dental Hospital and Dr. Anas Athar of Bringing Smiles Inc. which was witnessed by President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Arif Alvi.