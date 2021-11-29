Govt failed to protect national interests: Shehbaz Sharif

On Monday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said the time has proved his prophecy right regarding the mini-budget on the IMF conditions and the government has once again proved wrong, Daily Times reported.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government made false promises to the nation and parliament. He added the government showed criminal negligence for not caring about the interests of the nation. The news of bringing a mini-budget on the IMF conditions raises alarm bells, he added.

Shehbaz demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to offer resignation instead of bringing a mini-budget.

He called upon the government allies to raise their voice against mini-budget in the national interest. If the government approves a mini-budget, it means that it would seal the fate of Pakistan and its people in future as slaves.

He pledged to stop the government to bring an anti-people mini-budget and other harmful legislation with the help of the united opposition. Mini-budget is a harbinger of death for the inflation-hit people, he said adding that it would further raise the prices of petrol, electricity and gas.

The PML-N president was of the view that with an increase in taxes, business would disappear, the volume of the economy would be shrunk and millions would become jobless.

He said a catastrophe of inflation fell on the poor people like a bombshell and if we want to come out of the situation, we should get rid of the PTI government.