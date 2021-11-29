Virat Kohli exhibits love for wife Anushka Sharma in latest post

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli share his love for wife Anushka Sharma in latest post admiring her for making any place feel like home.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to post a love-filled picture of the couple with their backs turned towards the camera captured against the scenic view of a lake.

“With you by my side, I am at home anywhere,” the star cricketer wrote and tagged his wife.

In response, Anushka wrote in the comments section: “Which is great because you are hardly home,” followed by a laugh and a heart emoji.

Soon after, people started showering their love in the comment section of the post and within two hours of being uploaded, the post racked up a whopping 2.5 million likes. That’s not all, but fans and followers of the couple also took to the comments section and posted 16,000 messages in which they not only praised both the stars but also wished them good luck for a happily married life.