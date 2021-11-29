In two weeks, PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the Green Line Bus Project: Umar Asad

According to the report, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar revealed on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the multi-billion-dollar Green Line bus project in two weeks.

Asad Umar declared earlier in the day that the Green Line bus project will begin commercial operations on December 25 and that the project will be ready for a trial run within the following 10 days.

The federal minister told a PTI rally in Karachi that Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen to organise a census in the country every five years, adding that the new census will be conducted utilising digital technologies.

“PPP has always opposed the census process in the province,” he said and added that it was the due right to the Karachiites to get government jobs in their city.

He also criticised the Sindh government’s new local bodies structure, claiming that instead of empowering local representatives, the provincial government had to strip them of responsibilities they had previously held.

He explained that the mayor now has authority over the health and education departments under the new local government system that was recently implemented in Islamabad.