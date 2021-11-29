Pakistan reports lowest level of daily COVID-19 cases in over 1.5 years

On Monday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded the lowest number of fresh coronavirus cases in over 1.5 years.

NCOC reported 176 new cases and 9 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours (Sunday).

After adding the fresh 176 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,284,365. However, the overall death toll surged 28,718, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

Moreover, a total of 29,530 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 176 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.59 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 923.

Statistics 29 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,530

Positive Cases: 176

Positivity %: 0.59%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 923 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 29, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 148 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,241,909 with a 96.7% recovery rate.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 13,738.

Furthermore, on the previous day, Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 64 new cases, in Sindh 37 new cases, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 33 new cases, in Islamabad 35 new cases, and in AJK 7 new cases has reported. Although in Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan no new case has been recorded during the last 24 hours.

According to the last week report, Pakistan averaged about 261,235 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 166 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

On the other, the discovery of a new coronavirus variant has triggered global alarm with countries rushing to suspend travel from southern Africa.

The new mutation was discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was designating the variant, named omicron.