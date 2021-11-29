Senator Palwasha Khan escapes in dacoity attempt in Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan survived in an attempt of a mobile dacoity in Lahore.

The incident of mobile snatching with the female senator happened at the Ferozpur Road on Sunday late hours.

The Senator was in Lahore for running the campaign of the party candidate in NA-133 by-elections and was returning to a corner meeting. About the incident, she took to Twitter and said, “Just survived a mobile snatching incident off Ferozepur Road #Lahore.”

She also questioned the law and order situation in the city by saying, “Such is the state of Riasat-e-Madina and Wasim Akram Plus’ Punjab.