E-commerce to create business opportunities for Pakistani women: Indonesian envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday said that in the current era of e-commerce, there are business opportunities for Pakistani women in markets around the world, including Indonesia.

“The volume of the e-commerce market in Indonesia would reach US$50 billion by the year 2025, which could be fully utilized by Pakistani businesswomen, the Indonesian ambassador told APP, while he was along with his spouse Irina Tungio in the annual charity bazaar held by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association.

The ambassador said that Pakistani women specialize in handicrafts and other skills and their art and skills are in demand all over the world including Indonesia.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia are the largest countries in the world with a young population with young women who can increase their business activities in e-commerce and accelerate economic activities in both regions.

The ambassador said that “we would extend full cooperation for the furtherance of business relations between the business women of both the countries, which would also help in the economic empowerment of women.

Meanwhile the spouse of the Indonesian Ambassador, Irina Tungio said that in order to bring Pakistani and Indonesian businesswomen closer, “we need more work in the area of common interest.”

She said Indonesian and Pakistani women are very skilled in handicrafts and they can strengthen the working relationship by bringing this art to each other’s countries.

She said that the traditional Indonesian ‘Batik’ is very popular in Pakistan and there is a lot of work to be done on its promotion.

Irina Tungio said that by promoting ‘Batik’ and other common garments and food, new avenues of cooperation could be paved between the two countries.

She said the historical, religious and cultural ties between the two countries could help bring business women of the two countries closer together.

The common dress and eating habits of the two countries can serve as a bridge to enhance economic, trade, and cultural ties, she added.

She said the cultural heritage of both the countries is enriched, which Pakistan and Indonesia can take full advantage of.

Irina Tungio said that full cooperation of women on both sides in the small businesses including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would not only lead to women empowerment but also increase trade between the two countries.

She said that in today’s modern age, online commerce has created conveniences for all kinds of industries as a result, women’s handicrafts can be sold at high prices in the world’s major markets.