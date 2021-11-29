SCCI holds seminar to promote e-business

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Computer Xpert Sialkot on Sunday organised a seminar on “Grow your Export business with alibaba.com.” Addressing the seminar at SCCI, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on SME/Youth Training Fizan Akbar said the SCCI SME committee was conducting effective seminars and training/workshops for SMEs to keep them up-to-date with the current e-commerce trends, fill knowledge gaps, and to provide learning on e-commerce platforms to start-ups in order to become a successful B2B Seller on alibaba.com and Amazon. On the occasion, Director Computer Xperts Muneeb Ghafoor briefed the audience on showcasing products with smart recommendations on Alibaba.com, Request for Quotation (RFQ), importance of keywords advertising and certifications. He also highlighted the importance of online catalog StoreFront to attract more customers and Global Gold Supplier Packages offered in Alibaba.com.













