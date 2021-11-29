Ayushmann Khurrana suggested title for ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has a unique ring to it. The interesting title was suggested by none other than the actor himself, says director Abhishek Kapoor.

In a video shared by the label T-Series on YouTube on Sunday, a montage of behind the scenes have been shared. The video features Abhishek, Ayushmann, Vaani and other cast and crew members talking about the upcoming film.

In one segment, Abhishek is heard saying: “Ayushmann suggested this title for the film.”

After which, Ayushmann is seen explaining as to why he chose such a title. “Chandigarh was not explored that much and I could just give that authentic flavour because I have been born and brought up in Chandigarh,” he said.

The video then jumps to a shoot taking place in a popular coffee shop and the actor reminisced about how he used to come with his father there and have the beverage, which back then only cost Rs 10.

Ayushmann said: “Shooting in my hometown Chandigarh for the first time feels really surreal. The coffee house we are sitting in in Sector 17… I used to come with my papa. The coffee here used to be for Rs 10 and today it is for Rs 35… Kitna badal gaya insaan.”

Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film directed by Abhishek. ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for films like ‘Rock On!’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Kedarnath’. Produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film is slated to hit cinemas on December 10.